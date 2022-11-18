USAfrica: Soludo Reply as Wike Drags Him Over Anti-Peter Obi Comments, Reveals Strong Position

Earlier, Governor Charles Soludo wished Peter Obi luck and supported the candidacy of the APGA for president, but this didn’t sit well with the political community, and many criticized him for his remarks. On November 17, Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike criticized Soludo’s action and choice to oppose Obi’s nomination while stating that he completely supports the Labour Party candidate. In response, Soludo’s aide asserted that the governor of Anambra state had no regrets over his remark on Obi while pointing out that he has a right to his opinion.

According to Christian Aburime, the press secretary of Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of the Anambra state, his principal stands by his remarks on Peter Obi, a former governor of the state and a candidate for the Labour Party’s presidency. In the upcoming presidential election, Soludo had criticized Ndigbo’s campaign tactics and brushed down the chances of the Labour Party’s nominee.

Soludo says he has no regret for refusing to back Obi’s ambition. The action elicited conflicting emotions around the nation, but especially on social media, where Soludo faced harsh criticism.

However, in response to the criticisms, the assistant to the former governor of the central bank argued that Soludo was entitled to his viewpoint.

Aburime spoke in Awka, on Thursday, November 17, and he said;

“Soludo has no regret whatsoever because all he said has been said before and he should not be insulted for expressing his opinion.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...