USAfrica: Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11-years in prison for fraud

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of cheating investors of hundreds of millions of dollars and received a sentence of more than 11 years in jail.

Holmes was sentenced to prison on Friday, according to BBC reports, after being found guilty in January following a three-month trial.

The 38-year-old expectant mother stated erroneously that the technology allowed for disease diagnosis with just a few drops of blood.

In a case that US District Judge Edward Davila called “troubling on so many levels,” Holmes, long regarded as a Silicon Valley genius, was given the go-ahead to start her prison term on April 27, 2023.

Holmes was given the opportunity to make a speech before Davila handed down his sentence.

“Looking back, there are so many things I would do differently if I had the chance. I regret my failings with every cell of my body,” Holmes said.

Holmes’s attorneys had hoped for a light prison term or possibly home confinement, therefore it is probable that they will appeal the verdict.

Also, she is expected to report to prison in five months and after her release, she is to spend three years under supervision.

