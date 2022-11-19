USAfrica: Merrick Garland confirmed special counsel to lead Trump-related investigations

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland was appointed a special counsel to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as significant portions of a separate investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, revolution and attempts to void the results of the 2020 election.

Three days after Trump officially announced his 2024 candidacy, the choice of veteran prosecutor Jack Smith signaled a realization of the obvious political ramifications of two investigations involving both a former president and a current candidate for the White House. With Garland citing Trump’s entry into the race and President Joe Biden’s declared intention to run again as reasons for Smith’s unexpected appointment, it establishes a new chain of command over sensitive investigations that are expected to pick up speed now that the midterm elections have been completed.

Garland said; “The Department of Justice has long recognized that in certain extraordinary cases, it is in the public’s interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution.”

During the Obama administration, Smith served as the interim chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee, after leading the Justice Department’s public integrity department in Washington. He is scheduled to start working right away, according to Garland. He has been working as the head prosecutor for the Hague-based special court since 2018 as it looks into global war crimes.

As a defense against accusations of political prejudice, the Justice Department portrayed Smith as a registered independent.

“Throughout his career, Jack Smith has built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor who leads teams with energy and focus to follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said. “As special counsel, he will exercise independent prosecutorial judgment to decide whether charges should be brought.”

“The extraordinary circumstances here demand it,” Garland said of the appointment.

In a statement released by the Justice Department, Smith said he intended to do his work independently and “in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.”

“The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch,” he vowed.

Trump’s spokesperson responded to the appointment by calling it “a totally expected political stunt by a feckless, politicized, weaponized Biden Department of Justice.”

Smith will take over two ongoing investigations that include Trump as special counsel. One relates to potential involvement in the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election when Trump’s allies sought ways to alter the outcome of the campaign won by Biden. The other concerns Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, where sensitive documents are kept on file.

Prosecutors last month granted immunity to a close Trump associate to secure his testimony before a federal grand jury, marking a particularly rapid uptick in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Prosecutors in that investigation have spoken with a variety of witnesses. They have raised legal issues over the existence of top-secret documents in Mar-a-Lago despite stringent regulations governing the handling of classified information in court papers. Additionally, they allege attempts to impede that investigation.

Smith will have the authority to decide whether charges should be filed as part of his investigations and to bring legal action against anyone who violates the law. Although Garland would continue to serve as attorney general and have the final say over his work, he emphasized Smith’s ability to make decisions independently.

Given how much emphasis Garland has placed on trying to restore public confidence in his own workforce of prosecutors following the turbulent years of the Trump administration, and to reassure Americans that his prosecutors’ decisions are based on facts, the evidence, and the law and therefore can be trusted, the choice of someone from outside the department for the special counsel role was noteworthy.

Additionally, it doesn’t appear that there is a conflict of interest that is immediately apparent, similar to the one that led to the previous appointment of a special counsel to lead investigations into Trump-related matters.

According to a report by apnews, Trump Justice Department in 2017 named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, a recognition of the inherent conflict involved in investigating a president who controls the executive branch.

Mueller hesitated to rule on whether Trump had illegally obstructed justice, citing the Justice Department’s longstanding rule against implicating a president who is in office. Trump won’t have that defense anymore because he was a previous president.

Smith, who began his career as an assistant district attorney in New York before entering the Justice Department, most recently held the position of a special counsel.

Smith was in charge of the department’s public integrity division at the time, while Lanny Breuer, who oversaw the criminal division, described Smith as “an outstanding lawyer and an exquisite prosecutor.”

He is not at all political, according to Breuer. He is exactly in the middle.

Smith attended Harvard Law School after growing up in upstate New York. He said to The Associated Press in 2010 that he believed a prosecutor’s job was to protect the rights of people like his parents and the other residents of Clay with whom he grew up.

“They pay their taxes, follow the rules, and they expect their public officials to do the same,” he then said;

He had returned to the Justice Department at the time to oversee the department’s then-troubled public integrity section, which was battered publicly for failing to turn over exculpatory evidence in the criminal trial of former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens, a Republican. Supporters lauded him as apolitical and hardworking.

His team filed a number of high-profile lawsuits against elected politicians from both political parties throughout his time in office. One important lesson, according to Smith, is that not all inquiries led to criminal charges.

When there isn’t sufficient evidence to bring a case, “you have to be able to admit that if it’s not there, it’s not there,” Smith said. “I think that’s hard for people to do, and having been a prosecutor for 15 years that is something I can do.”

Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Zeke Miller, and Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

