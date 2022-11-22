Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resume Voters registration- Court order

INEC has been ordered to resume the continuous voter registration (CVR) process by a Federal High Court division in Abuja.

On Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the directive while deciding on a request made by four Nigerians to the court.

According to the judgment, the legislation requires that the continuous voter registration (CVR) process not be interrupted until 90 days before the 2023 election.

Justice Ekwo ordered INEC to ensure that eligible citizens had access to their voter registration cards for the upcoming election.

He said it was the constitutional responsibility of INEC to make adequate provisions for the exercise in accordance with Nigerian laws. Consequently, ruled in favour of the plaintiffs, saying “the case of the plaintiffs succeeds on merit.”

The CVR was initially scheduled to close on June 30, but INEC extended the deadline to July 31. One Anajat Salmat and three others filed a lawsuit with the court with the designation FHC/ABJ/CS/1343/2022, arguing that the electoral body shouldn’t halt the CVR before the deadline by law.

