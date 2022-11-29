USAfrica: Senegal ‘Lions of Teranga’ into World Cup knockout stages of 16 with 2-1 win over Ecuador

Africa’s defending champion Senegal has qualified for the knockout stage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA world cup with a 2-1 win over Ecuador which sent the South American side packing prematurely.

It was a very exciting moment at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar as Captain Kalidou Koulibaly secured the winning goal in the 70th minute.

The crucial win has helped Senegal acquire second place in group A with six points where the Netherlands led with seven, having easily gone past hosts Qatar in a 2- 0 win,- a match played simultaneously with that of Senegal against Ecuador.

It is the first time that Senegal has claimed back-to-back World Cup victories and the third time the reigning Africa Cup of Nations holders have reached the knockout phase of the World Cup.

African football governing body CAF celebrated the defending champion’s 2-1 win over Ecuador with a tweet on their official Twitter handle.

