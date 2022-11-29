USAfrica: Senegal ‘Lions of Teranga’ defeat Ecuador 2-1 into World Cup knockouts

The African ‘Lions of Teranga’ Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 to make it into World Cup knockouts stages of only 16 teams on Tuesday November 29, 2022.
Senegal’s goals came from Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly.
