Education and health are fundamental to growth – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s contender for president, stated that addressing important issues in health and education is crucial to combat poverty.

This was revealed by Obi on Sunday night 4th December 2022 on the Arise TV Town Hall Series.

Obi addressed reskilling the youth as a key element of the foundation for economic development in his previously reported Manifesto.

Obi emphasized human capital, health, and education, noting that,

“Lack of health and education is one of the consequences of poverty, and these are the issues we are discussing.

“Human Development is measured on life expectancy where Nigeria is 55 years and the world’s global average is over 70. Nigeria is ranked 133rd in the world in poverty and 163rd in human development index,” he said.

He stated that in order to prevent poverty, health and education must be adequately addressed as they are essential to a country’s development. He promised to make investments in those crucial sectors if elected.

As has always been a compulsory anthem to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party says he plans to boost productivity by growing the national economy quantitatively and qualitatively by devising programmes for re-skilling youths to achieve greater synergy in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) field; and create a venture capital-like fund for young entrepreneurs.

“We will grow the national economy quantitatively and qualitatively by devising programmes for re-skilling our youths to achieve a greater synergy between their skill sets and our factor endowments, create a mandatory national certification for blue-collar artisans, strengthen some of the existing tertiary schools of science and engineering to train the next generation of experts in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field, and create a venture capital-like fund for young entrepreneurs,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...