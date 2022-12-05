USAfrica: Nigeria’s telecoms subscribers base reach 214 million, despite multiple call failures, exorbitant costs of acquisition of phones and services

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The number of active telecommunication subscribers in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, has reached 214.35 million.

Tabulation of industry statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission stated the data reflects as at October 2022 growth.

This is the highest number of recorded telecoms subscribers in Nigeria since the total number of subscribers peaked at 207.58 million in October 2020.

USAfrica notes that despite the increase in subcriber base, Nigeria is still relatively underserved and troubled with multiple, almost daily call failures and exorbitant costs of acquisition of good, quality phone and services. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica. Follow him on Twitter @Chido247

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...