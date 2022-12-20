Doyin Okupe found guilty of Money Laundering

Doyin Okupe, the head of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council, was found guilty of money laundering and fined N13 million for breaking the law against money laundering.

Okupe was convicted guilty of accepting N240,000,000 from Col. Sambo Dasuki, a former National Security Advisor (NSA).

Okupe was found guilty in 26 of the 59 counts brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. He was given the option of paying N13 million, or N500,000 in each count, in full by Monday at 4:30 p.m. (EFCC).

If Okupe did not meet the option of a fine within the time frame, he should be taken to Kuje Correctional Centre to serve his prison term Justice Ojukwu ordered.

According to a report by NAN, the money had been paid and he had avoided going to jail.

A check at the court at about 6 pm showed that Okupe, who is the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, had paid the money.

His wife and son, Mrs. Omolola and Mr. Adesunkanmi Okupe, reportedly testified in court about Mr. Okupe’s good reputation and called for justice with kindness. His family also requested leniency, according to the article.

I got married to him on the 1st of May, 1991.

“My husband is a very good person. He had been a role model to myself and my children with sound Christian values

“I have never found him in any allegation of this before, I will like to appeal to the court for leniency.“My husband has dedicated his life to serving the nation and he is not here today because he is found guilty of the offense but because of his mistake.

“I ask the court to consider his health and age which is 70 years.

Adesunkanmi claimed that he has known him for 31 years and that he is a man of outstanding character who is honest and ethical.

According to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, Okupe was found guilty of 26 of the 59 money laundering charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with each count carrying a concurrent two-year prison sentence.

Okupe was given the option of paying N13 million, or N500 000 in each of the counts, in full by Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Okupe was found guilty of violating Sections 16(1) and (2) of the Money Laundering Act by taking cash payments in excess of the maximum permitted by the Act without first going via a banking institution.

Okupe was charged by the EFCC with collecting N240 million in cash from Col. Sambo Dasuki’s former National Security Adviser (NSA) office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...