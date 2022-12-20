Peter Obi retorts to the conviction of Okupe by the court for money laundering violation

In response to Doyin Okupe, the party’s director-general of the Presidential Campaign Council, being found guilty by a court of violating money laundering laws, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, stated that the development would not weaken his resolve to fulfill his goal of becoming president of Nigeria.

The conviction of Okupe didn’t deter Obi, who declared that he would carry on with his campaign while letting the legal system’s due process run its course.

Obi revealed this to journalists on Monday at a meeting at the Akwa Ibom State Council Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Uyo.

Obi’s response

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate said, “I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the Court and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralize me.

“Today, when I arrived Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that, and I said to him that nothing demoralizes me.

“In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me, otherwise, I would have been where they dropped me before. This election, if they like, let them do anything about people who are around me. I will get there.’’

Peter Obi said he was motivated to overthrow the country’s current political system, which he claimed lacks the political clout to win the presidency and promotes corruption and widespread poverty among Nigerians.

He said, “The structure they have today is the structure we want to destroy. It is the structure of criminality. It is structure that produced 133 million people living in poverty,

“It is the structure that produced 20 million out-of-school children. It is the structure that has made Nigeria surpass India in infant mortality. It is the structure that will destroy Nigeria and we want to destroy that structure.’’

Obi that his precedence would be how to secure a United Nigeria and pull people out of poverty.

Okupe was found guilty of receiving the sum of N240 million from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki.

He was sentenced by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to two years imprisonment in the case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who stated that the accused breached the Money Laundering Act.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...