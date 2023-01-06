Chimamanda Adichie: First woman to be made Chief in Abba, Anambra State

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Popular author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has become the first woman to receive a chieftaincy title in her hometown of Abba, in Anambra State.

The renowned author made this known on her Instagram page while posting a video of the moment her hometown’s monarch, Igwe L.N. Ezeh, performed the ceremonies, establishing her as a “titled” woman.

Adichie was honoured with the title of ‘Odeluwa’ (She Who Writes For The World) on Friday (30th December 2022).

She wrote, “I am so grateful to my people of Abba in Anambra State for their warmth and love, for their enthusiastic support. And to Igwe L.N. Ezeh, who has always valued education, for giving me the title of ‘Odeluwa’ — ‘the one who writes for the world.’ (My father received the title of ‘Odelora’ — ‘the one who writes for the community’ and the symbolism means very much to me.)

“I am the first woman in my hometown to be made a chief, and it makes me happy to know that more women will follow.”

Adichie added, “Culture does not make people, people make culture. Cultures thrive when they best serve and reflect the people. Ours must become a culture that celebrates achievement, whether it comes from a man or a woman.” Photo/credit: Instagram| Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...