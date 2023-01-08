Nigeria shuts down train stations after “herdsmen” kidnap passengers, attack

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has shut down Ekehen Train Station in Edo State till further notice. This is due to the Edo State Police Command’s announcement that an unspecified number of travellers were kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen while the travellers were waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in Delta State, .

According to the Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, “The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander, Irrua the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) Igueben Division, and their men have visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

stated that the incident happened at about 4.00pm.According to the statement, the suspected herdsmen, who were armed with AK-47 rifles, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before herding an unspecified number of intending travellers into the bush.”

