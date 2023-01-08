38 Dead, 87 Injured In Senegal bus accident

“It was a serious accident”, said Colonel Cheikh Fall, who is in charge of operations for the West African country’s National Fire Brigade.

“There were 125 victims, of whom 38 have died.”

President Macky Sall said in a tweet that the accident happened in Gnivy village, in the Kaffrine region, at about 3:30 am.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Sall.