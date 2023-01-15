Gunmen/terrorists in the home State of Nigeria’s President kidnap 25 worshippers

Gunmen/terrorists operating in the home State of Nigeria’s President Buhari attacked the New Life for All Church in Kankara local government area of Katsina State. They kidnapped 25 worshippers on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Christianity Affairs, Rev. Ishaya Jurau, informed the media.

He stated that: “Bandits attacked New Life for All Church in Jan-Tsauni, Gidan Haruna in Kankara local government of Katsina State today (Sunday) around 10am.….

They abducted 25 worshippers and left the church pastor with injuries while they were conducting service this morning.”

