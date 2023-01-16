Chidi Achebe is 2023 Geisel School of Medicine Class Day Speaker

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet.

By Susan Green

“I am thrilled, honored, and deeply grateful for the invitation from Duane Compton, PhD, dean, Geisel School of Medicine, to serve as keynote speaker for the 2023 Class Day Ceremony,” Achebe says. “I look forward to returning to the beautiful Dartmouth campus and engaging with the graduating students, my former teachers, current faculty, and the larger Dartmouth community.”

After graduating from Dartmouth’s medical school in 1996, Achebe, an internist, completed a combined Internal Medicine/Pediatrics residency at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston. Achebe has been affiliated with multiple hospitals in Greater Boston, including Boston Medical Center and Lowell General Hospital. A physician executive with more than 20 years of healthcare experience, he received his MPH from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and an MBA from Yale School of Management.

Achebe also serves as medical consultant for a variety of organizations including, Clean Water for Kids—an NGO that brings fresh water to underserved communities in Liberia, and an adviser to Tesfa Health in Bahirdar, Ethiopia.

In 2012, he was awarded Dartmouth College’s Martin Luther King Social Justice Award—ongoing category; in May 2022, he received the John and Samuel Bard Award in Medicine and Science from Bard College, his undergraduate alma mater, for his work with the underserved in both the U.S. and globally.

Achebe has served as an assistant Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine and as the president and CEO of Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, and medical director of Whittier Street Health Center.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...