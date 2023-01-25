Nigeria’s Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu joins in mourning his picked successor, Prof. Ikonne

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet

Gov. Ikpeazu has issued his condolence message regarding the death of Prof. Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, the governorship candidate of his political party, PDP, in the elections coming up in a couple of weeks.

Prof. Ikonne died a few hours ago on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, according to a statement by his family.

The entire statement stated that: “It is with a heavy heart but total submission to the will of God that we announce the passing of our Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, which sad event took place in the early hours of today at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.”

“While we condole with the family of the late Professor of Optometry, the PDP family and Abians in general, we pray God to have mercy on his soul, grant him eternal rest and give everyone affected by his unfortunate demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The outgoing Governor added

“As a mark of honour to our dear departed brother, I hereby direct that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday, 30th January, 2023.”

“I urge all PDP leaders and members to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”

USAfrica notes that the death of the candidate has complicated some of the assumptions of the 2023 elections.