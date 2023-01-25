POLITICS

Tundu Lissu Tanzania’s opposition leader returns after 5 years in exile

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Tundu Lissu - Tazanian Opposition Learder -USAfrica

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has arrived home after five years in exile, three weeks after the country’s president lifted a ban on opposition rallies.

He arrived at the main Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday (25 January 2023) afternoon and was received by opposition party officials and greeted by supporters who lined the road outside the airport.

Lissu was shot at several times by gunmen in 2017, leading him to depart for Belgium. He returned to the country in 2020 to vie for the presidency, challenging President John Magufuli, but went into exile again soon after the contested election, citing threats to his life.

He said Wednesday (25 January 2023) that living in exile was hard for him, his family and his political party, which champions democracy.

“I’m happy to be back home, and now there is work to be done,” Lissu said, listing a rising cost of living, high taxes and the need for a new constitution as his first agenda items.

Lissu’s return comes after Tanzania’s first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, lifted a six-year-long ban on opposition rallies imposed by her autocratic predecessor, a move that was cautiously welcomed as a gain for democracy by the main opposition party, Chadema.

The opposition party held its first rally over the weekend and another rally was taking place Wednesday in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

The ban was introduced in 2016 by Magufuli at the onset of his first term in office, which was marked by the imposition of draconian rules.

President Hassan is serving out Magufuli’s term after he died in 2021. She has been accused of continuing her predecessor’s anti-democratic policies but has also made changes, such as allowing COVID-19 vaccines into the country and giving pregnant girls a chance to return to school after they have given birth.

Ref: AP

You Might Also Like

Nigeria’s Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu joins in mourning his picked successor, Prof. Ikonne

Top U.S diplomat heading to Africa as Russia and China increase influence

USAfrica: Peter Obi and the Northern challenge. By Chidi Amuta

President Biden’s classified documents palaver. By Chido Nwangwu 

Elections 2023: Young Nigerians under 34 years projected as reflecting more than 80% of 10 million new voters

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Nigeria’s Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu joins in mourning his picked successor, Prof. Ikonne Nigeria’s Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu joins in mourning his picked successor, Prof. Ikonne
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
Lost your password?