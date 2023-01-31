USAfrca: Biden’s overtures toward Africa, too little and too late? By Ken Okorie

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Attorney Ken Okorie is an Editorial Board member of USAfrica

First, were fifty African heads of state and governments with delegations from The African Union gathered in Washington, DC. They came on the invitation of the Biden Administration. That was December 13 to 15, 2022. It was dubbed the 2022 US Africa summit.

Barely a month following the Summit, US purse-keeper, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, sprinted across the Atlantic with stops in Senegal, Zambia, and South Africa. The 10-day visit was not to ascertain that Washington’s recent guests got home safely, it aimed to promote the economic possibilities that lie between the U.S. and the world’s second-largest continent.

These back-to-back moves are part of the Biden Administration’s effort to reconnect with Africa. Published goals of the Summit include a hope to reset America’s relations with Africa. More specifically, official State Department sources characterized the Summit’s objective as “strengthening ties with African partners based on principles of mutual respect and shared interests and values”. They also described Yellen’s trip as “an opportunity to listen to and collaborate with African counterparts on key areas the United States and Africa define as critical for the future of the continent and our global community”. Further articulating their intent, American officials outlined the following specifics:

• To better foster new economic engagement with Africa

• reinforce the U.S.-Africa commitment to democracy and human rights

• mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and of future pandemics

• work collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health

• promote food security

• advance peace and security

• respond to the climate crisis; and

• amplify diaspora ties.

Lofty and desirable as these may sound, could they amount to a bit too little too late?

Despite the officially stated goals and objectives, recent America’s overtures toward Africa can better be described as an attempt to cut a new pathway into a region America once had the most promising of access and thoroughfares.

Against the background of history, these initiatives trigger questions that beg to answer. Why is the United States still struggling when it comes to having a strong, viable African policy? What put America in the current position of having or needing to “reengage” Africa? Perhaps even more appropriately, why did the US disengage from Africa in the first place? Why has it taken this long for Washington to appreciate the importance of a continent that has nearly 1.5 billion people and harbors most of the world’s precious natural resources? Why now?

Examining these questions is what this two-part opinion will attempt to examine. In the first part, I review the historical profile of America’s policy toward Africa and the neglect that has led to America now having to retrace its steps in order to reengage. In the second installment, I will offer ideas on how America can arrest the drift and regain its locus in Africa.

The symbolism that Secretary Yellen kicked off her voyage to rediscover Africa in Senegal is as striking as it is significant. Senegal is home to Goree Island, the exit point where millions of Africans were shipped to the Americas as slave labor on plantations and to build the new America. It is a fitting reminder for the US and its government of a seemingly forgotten historic non-umbilical, yet irrepressible and irreducible historic connection with Africa.

But no sooner than the slaves (victims of the notorious trade in humans) were brought to America than they were stripped of their humanity. Slave owners saw and treated the Africans as nothing more than disposable chattels whose only value was to be milked for their energy and strength. Totally dehumanized, they perished in their millions. Same as the slaves were stripped of their humanity, the people and landmass of their native continent were also routinely treated and related to an afterthought. Under a cloak of colonization, Africa was merely a place for the White man to pillage and freeload. Africa has never been on the front page of America’s foreign policy.

As a reminder, one must note that US-African Summit is nothing new. Successive American presidents have organized few. I recall attending one outing of African leaders in Washington, DC in 1998 under President Bill Clinton.

Discounting for a moment, the unremarkable four years Trump supervised Washington and saw nothing but “shit-hole countries” on the African continent, not much changed in Washington’s attitude toward Africa over the years, including the twenty-four after Clinton. All that one has seen in official policy is tokenism. American media pays no attention, and only frequently profiles Africa as the land of the dead and dying. With such false narrative, America has kept missing the real story of Africa.

After supplying slave labor that built it, America systemically aligned with Europe to myopically value Africa only for commodities to be exploited. America’s episodic investment and technology transfers that elevated the industrialization and economic development of Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia were never extended to Africa. Yet through the ages, Africa remained the commodity hub that fueled America’s and Europe’s post-industrial revolution and economic boom.

Like Europe, America systematically forgot that the economic possibilities between America and the world’s second-largest continent were humongous and something desirable and needed promoting. To policymakers in Washington, Africa was a dummy variable that was only good for balancing the numerical equations of international diplomacy. This is precisely how America lost out on meaningful strategic economic or other relationships with Africa. For this reason, the goal of recurring US-Africa summits has remained dormant and unchanged because the substance has remained deliberately elusive.

The Biden administration’s current push with Africa is underway. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s 10-day visit was aimed at “promoting all the economic possibilities that lie between the U.S. and the world’s second-largest continent”. What exactly triggered the timing of this push may not be terribly unclear. But one thing stands out. America has new competition on the African continent. Having emerged as the economy that is second only to the United States, China is flapping its economic muscle strongly on the continent, ready to displace the US wherever it can or complete where it cannot.

America’s real challenge is whether America can muster more substance to shore up its new initiative. Will the such effort be sustained? Will it endure? Or will it be another sporadic mere showing of America’s existence?

I reach into personally witnessed the history of 60 years ago when America was the priced endearment of Africans, particularly the young. It was the season of America’s Cold war with Russia. President Kennedy rendered the masterstroke that sent young Americans to teach in Africa under the Peace Corps Program. The Peace Corps dramatically altered the geopolitical environment and psyche of Africa in America’s favor. They brought a curriculum that was broad in exposing students to wider areas of general knowledge, unlike the narrower in-depth particularity Africans inherited from colonial Europe. Students learned generally more about many subjects, as different from the European model that delved into detail about fewer subjects. They preferred the American model because it better equipped and prepared them for the vast and changing mix and variants life and career eventually offer. This soon proved significant because suddenly every African student hungered for America.

Perhaps a more important impact of the Peace Corps was on local culture. They brought an American flair that African youth found free and liberating. It was unlike anything previously experienced in colonially supervised traditional Africa. The Blue jeans, motorcycle, manner of speech, and overall carefree style of the Peace Corps magnetized Africa’s youth.

Coincidentally, American pop culture was already invading Africa’s youth square. A typical secondary school was a forum where youths sang pop songs, and memorized the lyrics of Millicent Small, Jim Reeves, Chubby Checker, Aretha Franklin, The Everly Brothers and other American artists. They dressed in flowing tight-hipped pants that mimicked James Brown or Elvis.

The distant sounds from America competed vibrantly with local Highlife music of Rex Lawson, Stephen Ozadene, Celestine Uwe, Victor Uwaifo, and others whom city boys could see live in clubs during holidays. But that social scene was a vibrant mix of indigenous and mimicked American culture. America was written all over Africa, and it was all excitingly good. By their mere presence, the Peace Corps bridged the distance and brought America home to Africans. They had done their job, perhaps too well, one might say, but Africa wanted more, more of their flair, more of everything American. This was how America became the aspiration destination of choice for every young and developing African mind.

The intriguing point is that America had previously not been actively desired by African youth. By virtue of colonial appendages, Africans were inclined toward European education, healthcare, and other influence. For personal development, families and governments sent their children to study mostly in England, Germany, and France. Cambridge, London, and Oxford were Africa’s reference points for quality education. Harvard, MIT and other American Ivy League were hardly known. Relatively few braved the language barrier much less consider the Soviet brand. The appetite was hugely not there.

The Peace Corps brought to life imageries of speech, of lifestyle African youth had previously only dreamed about. Every child that had a chance for higher education wanted to end up in America. Through the Peace Corps, President Kennedy practically conquered Africa for America, the only shot fired being young Americans every African boy and girl wanted to be like.

Esoteric as these may now seem, they made Africa the ready, willing, and able partner America could desire. An environment and generation of Africa who saw everything American as their ideal was in place and ready for America’s taking. Simply put, Kennedy’s Peace Corps was the huge success that gave root to today’s massive deluge of Africans who came to America by choice. Am unaware if American foreign policy found comparable fertile ground elsewhere.

On the governmental level, Nigeria was exemplary. Following its secessionist war with Biafra (which had cut short the educational aspirations of most young people, especially in the Eastern part of the country), federal and state governments massively infused scholarship programs that enabled young people to seek American education. They did so in numbers not previously seen. For its part, America reciprocated with generous visa grants to African students who, with the scholarships, we’re equipped to pay.

It is instructively ironic how the poor state of communication at the time shaped developments. America was struggling with a civil rights crisis. Africans had very limited access to knowing or appreciating the intensity of the struggles in America and the associated racial divide. The killings of President Kennedy sent the beloved Peace Corps, and Martin Luther King, Jr, whose global message of peaceful resolution of differences, depressed the entire African continent. Even with limited awareness or insight as to details, we mourned the two like personal family losses.

More so for the youth, and perhaps to good ends. If we had known the ugly details of racial discrimination in America, many of us students might not have ventured. An experience upon my arrival in the early seventies following the brutal Biafra genocide validated this for me. In March 1974, a group of African students, Osato, Osarieme, Osasuyi (Bini Nigerians) and Kwashi (Ghanaian) and I left the University of South Florida in Tampa to Key West on Spring Break. We detoured to Miami for a break. IHOP Restaurant refused to serve us because we were Black. We asked for water but were told that IHOP did not serve water. We were confused, and could not understand! That was my stunning opener that unveiled an America I never knew about.

On campus and having no prior experience that skin color made such a difference, we associated freely and made friends with students without thinking of their color. Several African American students resented this about us. Some felt we had no business hobnobbing with Whites. At a more personal level, their males further resented that African students were relatively better off financially and thereby attracting the affection of Black American females. African parties became an attraction around campus. Everyone that experienced it brought their friends, especially the girls. Their men hated us for all that. Some wondered loudly who the hell we were, coming from the jungles of Africa to take over their women! Occasionally tension developed, but thankfully America had not then dived into its gun culture of today.

In the strategic geopolitical sphere, the period in question was the heat of America’s Cold War with The Soviet Union. A friendship between an African nation, by definition, placed that African nation in the West’s adversarial column. Some African leaders lost their positions and even lives, caught in this web.

The sum and substance of this picture is that America had an unlimited upper hand to forge strong ties with Africa. Granted, the ugly aroma of slavery was still somewhat fresh, and every ingredient to create strong relations with Africa was present. In particular, the massive learning of the youth that would shape the future of those relations was extremely positive. Not a single resistance existed, but America missed the ball…. (To be continued in part 2 on February 4, 2023).