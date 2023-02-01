CHIDO

USAfrica: Again, Tinubu criticizes Buhari for Nigeria’s economic woes, slump of Naira

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Tinubu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the controversial presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has, again, attacked the President of Nigeria, retired General Muhammadu Buhari regarding the failure of its government to halt the massive depreciation of Nigeria’s currency, the Naira.

Speaking at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River State, Tinubu reminded his supporters that when Buhari (who also is the leader of the same APC) took over in 2015; the Naira to dollar exchange rate was about N200 to a U.S$1. In another direct blow at the President, Tinubu said: “Today, they moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800. If they had repaired it, if they had arrested this, we won’t be where we are today, we will be greater.” He continued by telling voters that as for Buhari and his presidency “They don’t know the way, they don’t know how to think, they don’t know how to do.”

Dr. Chido Nwangwu
Dr. Chido Nwangwu, Founder of USAfrica

A few days ago, Tinubu who is a former governor of Lagos State said in Abeokuta, Ogun State, that Buhari and his team bungled and complicated fuel scarcity in the country. Buhari has remained his country’s self-appointed oil minister for 8 years.

The presidential election will hold on February 25, 2023. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247

You Might Also Like

”Enough is enough”; We will ensure no incompetent candidate into gets Power – CSO

Osinbajo highlights the benefits of a cashless system in monitoring election financing

USAfrca: Biden’s overtures toward Africa, too little and too late? By Ken Okorie

USAfrica: Our Youth in community and peacebuilding. By Raphael ‘Otisa’ Kanu

3 political parties to run for Senate elections in Cameroon

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Joe Biden & Cyril Ramaphosa USAfrca: Biden’s overtures toward Africa, too little and too late? By Ken Okorie
Next Article Osibanjo Osinbajo highlights the benefits of a cashless system in monitoring election financing
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?