USAfrica: Again, Tinubu criticizes Buhari for Nigeria’s economic woes, slump of Naira

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the controversial presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has, again, attacked the President of Nigeria, retired General Muhammadu Buhari regarding the failure of its government to halt the massive depreciation of Nigeria’s currency, the Naira.

Speaking at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River State, Tinubu reminded his supporters that when Buhari (who also is the leader of the same APC) took over in 2015; the Naira to dollar exchange rate was about N200 to a U.S$1. In another direct blow at the President, Tinubu said: “Today, they moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800. If they had repaired it, if they had arrested this, we won’t be where we are today, we will be greater.” He continued by telling voters that as for Buhari and his presidency “They don’t know the way, they don’t know how to think, they don’t know how to do.”

A few days ago, Tinubu who is a former governor of Lagos State said in Abeokuta, Ogun State, that Buhari and his team bungled and complicated fuel scarcity in the country. Buhari has remained his country’s self-appointed oil minister for 8 years.

The presidential election will hold on February 25, 2023. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247