£5000 worth of grants to health professionals and researchers

Young researchers and global health experts from any location can submit funding applications to the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (RSTMH).

Previous research funding under the selected researchers’ names of that amount or more should not have been available. The RSTMH funding will last for a full year.

Research projects: The projects can cover any area of tropical medicine and global health research, including lab, translation, implementation, and policy research and should last up to a year.

A webinar will be hosted for people interested in learning more about the Early Career Grant application procedure on February 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM GMT.

About the grant: Anyone early in their research career with any nationality based anywhere in the world can apply. The overall aim of the Programme is to encourage and inspire the next generation of global health leaders, innovators and professionals by providing the opportunity for them to carry out projects which could improve tropical medicine or global health.

Eligible candidates: Candidates should not have received a research grant of £5,000 or more in their name before. They should also be to be able to:

Carry out research under the supervision

Have the ambition to develop knowledge of research methodologies and discipline

Have demonstrated a good understanding of a field of study

Demonstrate the ability to produce data under the supervision

Use critical analysis, and evaluation and be able to synthesise new and complex ideas

Competently explain the outcome of their research and the value thereof to colleagues

How to apply: A webinar will be available for all to hear more about the Programme and application process at 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM GMT, 15 February 2023. Please register for the webinar here.

You can apply via this link. Do note that applications close on 28 April 2023 at 09:00 AM BST.

