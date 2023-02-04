Ibom Air plans to commence flights to seven African countries

The Akwa Ibom State Government’s commercial airline, Ibom Air, is preparing to launch regional service to seven nations in Africa come April 2023.

Anie Essienette, group manager of marketing and communication for Ibom Air, said this while addressing reporters on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The airline will start flying to Central and West African nations as part of the expansion, which comes a little over a year after the airline struck an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of 10 A220 aircraft to expand its fleet.

Among the listed African countries are; Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Ghana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, and Gambia.

She said; “already, we have an invite to fly in Gambia but will commence regional operations in the next two months.

“Ibom Air started with three aircraft, but in the course of our operations additional two aircraft were acquired. When the demand for our services was higher, we requested for 10 more aircraft,” Mrs Essienette said.

“Seven aircraft have been booked for international operations. They will be throughout 2023. As we speak, some experts have gone to inspect it to ensure that the aircraft are built to our specifications.

“Before the end of 2023, our own aircraft will be delivered but the Airbuses will be supplied in tranches,” she explained.

One of the most prosperous airlines in Nigeria is Ibom Air, which made its first flight in June 2019.

The airline is regarded as the best airline by Travellers Awards and earned the best airline of the year award three times in a row in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The average age of the aircraft, the consistency of the schedule, the distribution of services, customer service, in-flight amenities, and the overall number of flights are all factors that the award committee takes into account.

It recorded on 16 December 2022 2 million passengers since it began commercial flights.