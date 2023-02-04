ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin arrested for violation of naira notes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced Tuesday, 31 January that the investigation into actress and cosmetologist Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin for alleged new naira notes policy violation has been transferred to the Lagos Zonal Command.

The anti-graft agency reported that a Range Rover and an iPhone were among the goods found on Omoseyin at the time of detention.

Following an intelligence tip, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Fraud Related Offences Commission (ICPC) detained Omoseyin, 31, on February 1, 2023, along Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

She was charged with violating Section 21(5) of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s CBN Act of 2007 by tampering with the newly designed naira notes.

She was arrested after a video of her walking on and spraying the newly designed naira notes at a celebration went viral online.

She was also seen flaunting wads of brand-new naira notes in the trending video.

According to a statement by the EFCC’s Head, of Media & Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, “the suspect was subsequently handed over to the EFCC on Thursday, February 2, 2023, for further investigations.”

Uwujaren said she would be charged to court “once investigations have been concluded.”

