USAfrica: #Nigeria2023 Who Is BAT and haunting Trillion Naira question. By Ken Okorie

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Ken Okorie, an attorney, is an Editorial Board member of USAfrica

While uncertainties, rather confusion, about the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT), speak volumes but reveal very little about the man, they say far larger volumes that are unpleasant and scary about Nigeria and its system of governance.

Here is a man who governed Lagos State (second only to Kano in population) for eight years and is credited with creating General Buhari’s access to the presidency in 2015. His dominant shadow and control over the affairs of Lagos, center of economic gravity of Nigeria’s economy, remain frighteningly unparalleled. Tinubu is also reputed as the kingmaker that crowned all his successors in office. In effect, BAT has had an endless reign over Lagos.

What manner of man wields such power within the political stratosphere of a nation yet everything about him remains a mystery wrapped in fluidity and speculation? How is this possible? Is Nigeria’s nearly 220 million population all mouths and noses without brains? Does Nigeria have intelligence apparatus, and what is their responsibility?

Tinubu is currently a frontline candidate of a major political party with real (even if improbable) chance to become the next president of a country ranked 7th in world population. Yet no one can say with certainty his age, place of birth, parentage, what schools he attended, or source of his unimagined wealth! Practically everything about BAT is smothered in unclarity! No midwife, doctor, maternity or hospital has come forward to say I delivered this man when he was born or know who did. No headmaster or principal has claimed him as his pupil or student! No boss or colleague has stepped up to affirm knowledge of endeavors that yielded his uncommon wealth. For that matter no priest, Imam to Rabbi has assumed the honor of baptizing or performing comparable Muslim or Jewish rites on BAT! Who is BAT?

Is the mystery because he is BAT? Igbo culture says “usu abughi anu elu o bughi anu ala”. Literally translated, bat is neither a bird that flies nor a mammal on the ground.

Similarly, Oyibo (English) etymology that gives the origin and nature of words also makes a curious distinction about bats, It is “mammals of the order Chiroptera. With their forelimbs adapted as wings, they are the only mammals capable of true and sustained flight”. Curiously, how do legs double as wings? To my knowledge, no other animal has this bat feature.

Photographs and other images of the largely nocturnal bat show it perches and sleeps hanging upside down! Yet in that position, gravity does not flow too much blood into the head to debilitate a bat!

Many other weird and largely unusual features are attributed to bats. They may even be among the least consumable of species to other mammals. I inquired of Google and was given that bats are eaten by people in parts of some Asian, African, Pacific Rim countries and cultures, including China, Vietnam, Seychelles, the Philippines. I certainly can vouch that such delicacy does not exist in the corner of Africa I grew up. Or has anyone contemplated a bowl of pepper soup, soup or porridge made of bat? For that matter, does anyone imagine a buka, mamaput or restaurant offering bat meat for protein! I believe the answer to these questions is one every Nigerians can agree is No.

If a character half the toxicity or confusion of Tinubu emerged in the most remote jungles of the Amazon or heights of the Himalayas, the power structure within that jungle or height would decode him long before he became anything close to his prime spots in Lagos State; much less his choreographed current trip to the presidency. That is how nation states self-protect. What is wrong with Nigeria?

In Ikoyi, the prime of prime real estates in all of Eko (Lagos), one always knows when he drives past Tinubu’s residence on Bourdillon Street. Regardless the time of day or night, the glow of chandeliers steadily give the appearance of party that never ends. And so I ask again, who is BAT?

I suppose one could argue that if George Santos could lie his way into a seat in the Congress of the United States, what big deal is Tinubu! Like Santos, Tinubu’s age, place of birth, parentage, ethnicity, schooling, and working career, criminal background, and wealth are all nuanced in untruths and lies. The first difference is that one affirmatively lied about his profile, but the other is a mix of misrepresentations, lies and outright shroud of unknowns. Even in a case where the record of a forfeiture of substantial narcotics-related funds has been unearthed, the clear nature of that encounter has not been established. Yet Lagos is about 12 hours flight from Abuja. Local lawyers have only enjoyed a field day in conflicting arguments that it is civil forfeiture and punishment for criminal transgression. We know it can’t be both. Even if civil, implications for illegality does exist. The other difference is that intelligence apparatus of the United States was able to establish that just about everything Santos said about himself is a lie. In the case of Tinubu, Nigeria has not even made a scratch on any of the unknowns about its presidential candidate, but has simply allowed speculation and hearsay to reign. What does Nigeria know about one of its presidents-in-the-making? Zilch.

Why is Nigeria so locked up in pre-Stone Age that it lacks the ability to unravel any of these mysteries? Is it lack of will or fear of the subject’s enormous political and financial clout that could unleash worse than havoc on any intrusion? It has been suggested, though I have no way to confirm, that Funsho Williams who ran against Tinubu for the Lagos State governor seat in 2003 learned this lesson too hard and too late.

Any man that sits at the helm of power in a country has the keys to that country’s future in the palm of his hands. That prospect does not emerge after the individual is elected. It is part of his persona, his candidacy he takes into the seat. If Nigeria has a finalist presidential candidate of whom it knows nothing in the midst of spiraling funnels of allegation, suspicion, and speculation, how does it intend to shield the state from the disasters that could follow? Donald Trump of two years ago is living proof that being sworn to uphold the law and constitution does not ensure compliance, and that the foresworn can sometimes become the destroyer-in-chief of the state and its institutions.

In Nigeria, the Police wields more power than any other institution of governance. From paramilitary to civil responsibilities, the police is the engine of criminal justice. They receive complaints, investigate and prosecute in court. One must wonder what curiosity the uncertainties about BAT have raised in Nigeria’s law enforcement circles, especially the Police. Is anyone paying attention to these matters to ensure that our nationality security will remain intact even in the hands of elected top guns in government?

In this case it is an individual and candidate. Next to mind are other targets whose influence and connections could have far deeper national security implications. An example are Lebanese and other foreigners that control the other premier real estate on Victoria Island, including the expansive Eko Meridien and its ancillaries? Does anyone keep track what these people do and how they do it? Shooting war is only one way nations are cornered or defeated, there are more just as potent even if not as noisy.