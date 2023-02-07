Nigeria #Gunmen kill UNIZIK Education Professor in Anambra

Dr. Anthony Eze, a lecturer at the Faculty Of Education at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, has, reportedly, been killed by some unknown gunmen.

Dr. Eze was murdered early Tuesday morning of February 7, 2023 as he was ready to take his children to school.

USAfrica and

usafricaonline.com index show that several parts of Anambra State have faced a number of violent attacks and insecurity for the past 9 months, especially.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, is the governor of the State.