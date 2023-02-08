Libya to reopen all closed border crossings

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Libyan Illegal Immigration Control Department said that Libya intended to reopen all of the shuttered border crossings.

Mohamed al-Khoja, the department’s head, visited the border city of Ghadames in the southwest and talked with its security personnel before making the statement.

According to a statement released by the department, Al-Khoja spoke with the security officials on enhancing security in the region and the initiatives to combat illicit activities, particularly illegal immigration.

According to the statement, Al-Khoja also went to the Libyan-Algerian border crossing to inaugurate the department’s office for immigration control.

Since the demise of late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s rule in 2011, many migrants, primarily Africans, have taken advantage of Libya’s unrest and instability to travel across the Mediterranean Sea to European ports.

Ref: Xinhua