BBTitans: Drama as Khosi, Nana, Jennie O fight

BBTitans: Drama as Khosi, Nana, Jennie O fight

Two housemates, Jenni O and Khosi, disobeyed one of Biggie’s rules on Tuesday morning following a physical argument on Monday night (6 Feb. 2023). It was a dramatic moment in the Big BrotTitans house.

The argument between the two began with verbal exchanges, which prompted the intervention of all the other housemates.

Everything began when Thabang made the decision to approach Khosi while she was playing cards upstairs. Nana made jokes about his movement since she already believed that Thabang’s friendship with Khosi was the reason they had received two consecutive nominations for elimination.

Khosi apparently had enough of this and rushed down to face Nana in a way Jenni O didn’t like.

Miracle arrived on the scene to defend his companion, Khosi, as Jennie O sprinted to Nana’s help..

