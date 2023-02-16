NEWS

USAfrica: Buhari tells Nigerians to avoid violence, vote without fear”

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Buhari tells Nigerians to avoid violence, vote without fear"
Muhammadu-Buhari-Nigeria-6763

In view of the fact that the 2023 Nigeria general elections are only a few days to go, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to go to the polls and vote for the candidates of their choice without fear and intimidation.

Speaking earlier today in a nationwide broadcast, Buhari said: “I urge every citizen, therefore, to go out to vote for their candidates of choice without fear, because security shall be provided and your vote shall count.”

He added “I however admonish you to eschew violence and avoid actions capable of disrupting the electoral processes. I wish us all a successful General Election.”

You Might Also Like

African Union (AU) leaders to re-initiate free trade zone discussions

BBTitans: Ebuka’s wife counter Yemi Cregx fan for cursing husband

President Buhari reinstate old N200 notes as legal tender up until April 10

U.S. Congress members call on Biden to halt $1 billion Nigeria weapons deal

As Violence threatens Nigeria’s elections, the world has to engage.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article President Buhari reinstate old N200 notes as legal tender up until April 10 President Buhari reinstate old N200 notes as legal tender up until April 10
Next Article BBTitans: Ebuka’s wife counter Yemi Cregx fan for cursing husband BBTitans: Ebuka’s wife counter Yemi Cregx fan for cursing husband
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?