USAfrica: Buhari tells Nigerians to avoid violence, vote without fear”

In view of the fact that the 2023 Nigeria general elections are only a few days to go, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to go to the polls and vote for the candidates of their choice without fear and intimidation.

Speaking earlier today in a nationwide broadcast, Buhari said: “I urge every citizen, therefore, to go out to vote for their candidates of choice without fear, because security shall be provided and your vote shall count.”

He added “I however admonish you to eschew violence and avoid actions capable of disrupting the electoral processes. I wish us all a successful General Election.”