BBTitans: Ebuka’s wife counter Yemi Cregx fan for cursing husband

Big Brother Titans host Ebuka Obi-wife, Uchendu’s Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, has criticized ardent BBTitans supporters who attacked her husband for questioning Yemi Cregx.

Yemi Cregx’s antics were uncovered by Ebuka on the elimination night of February 12, 2023, when he questioned Yemi about why he was sneaking out of Khosi’s bed and into Blue Aiva’s at around two in the morning virtually every night.

Idowu, a Twitter user who was upset by Ebuka’s behavior, continued by claiming that she had been praying against the host and that he wouldn’t find peace until he made up for the hurt he had caused to Yemi.

The Twitter user wrote, “I now pray against Ebuka every day.” Ebuka will never know peace until he undoes what he has done against Yemi Cregx.”

Cynthia, who seems to not find the message amusing, swatted away the troll in a tweet on Wednesday.

She continued by mentioning how frequently viewers attack her husband when he complies with their demands.

She said, “You and your entire generation will never know peace in Jesus name. Amen.

“The audacity for you guys to constantly harass someone to do something, then when it’s done and the result doesn’t go the way you expect, you result to sending death threats.”

