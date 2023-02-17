Three Nigerian superstars to perform at NBA All-stars 2023

The National Basketball Association has announced that the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show will feature an Afrobeats-themed performance from three Nigerian superstars: Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer Burna Boy; Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Tems; and rapper Rema.

The NBA further confirmed in a statement that LeBron James will be honored for surpassing Michael Jordan as the league’s all-time leading scorer after the performance.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET (3:30 a.m. CAT) in Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena and beIN Sports, Canal+, and ESPN will broadcast it across the continent.

Following the first-ever NBA All-Star Draft held in-arena the international sensation Post Malone will perform a medley of songs before to tip-off, and Vin Diesel, the hero of the upcoming “Fast X” film, will greet spectators.

On Sunday for the NBA All-Star Game, Juno Award-winning and platinum-selling artist Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem and Payson, Utah, native and Grammy Award nominee Jewel will perform the anthem for the United States.

The US national anthem will be sung by the Utah singing group The Bonner Family prior to the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game on Friday, Feb. 17.