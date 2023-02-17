Rwanda acquires the services of Starlink to provide internet access.

Rwanda’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology announced the acquisition of a unit of SpaceX services, Starlink to provide internet satellite services in 500 schools in Rwanda.

The project is a component of a bigger effort to give underserved areas of the nation access to high-speed internet.

It is anticipated that Rwandan students and instructors will have access to educational resources and digital tools thanks to the satellite-based internet that entrepreneur Elon Musk would soon make available through his high-speed satellite internet project. The program is anticipated to start in February.

In particular, for a school like this without dependable internet access, this will have a significant impact on enhancing education.

One challenge we are still facing, however, is the lack of sufficient digital gadgets for our students, in this school, we have 1405 students, for and the gadgets we have only 136. Isaac Ruganza, head teacher EP Kimihurura said.

Starlink is a satellite internet service that offers high-speed internet access to places with little or no connectivity via a network of low Earth orbit satellites.

The service has the ability to offer dependable, fast internet to remote and rural locations, making it an important tool for enhancing access to economic opportunities, healthcare, and education in disadvantaged areas.

It’s difficult to connect to the internet where I live, so having access to the Internet at school would be beneficial. I could use that to my academic advantage.

There are currently 6,756 schools in the nation, including primary, secondary, and TVET institutions. Over 3,000 schools are among them. As the Starlink Internet becomes live, the Rwandan government wants to see a decrease in these figures.

