2023 Election: 18-hour movement restriction, ban escorts, security outfits Nigeria Police declares. 

For the first round of the 2023 General Elections, which includes the presidential and national assembly elections, the Nigeria Police Force has enforced movement restrictions.

All 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, or FCT, are expected to hold elections on Saturday, February 25.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, issued an order for no movement on roads, canals, or other kinds of transportation on election day from 12 am to 6 pm, the Force headquarters stated on Wednesday night.

The Independent National Election Commission, INEC, officials, observers, ambulances, firefighters, and other vital service providers are exempted, according to a statement by the force’s public relations officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

The directive, according to the spokesperson, is one of the steps put in place to provide a safe, secure, and favorable environment for the election’s conduct.

According to the police, security organizations were working together to stop hoodlums and other criminally inclined individuals from interfering with the election.

The IGP advised security aides and escorts against going to polling places and collation centers with their leaders and lawmakers.

“Anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned. Only security personnel assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres,” the statement reads.

The use of sirens, rotating lights, covered license plates, and tinted glasses is still prohibited, according to Adejobi, who also said that offenders would face suitable punishment.

The police additionally instructed all privately owned guards, quasi-security units, and outfits/organizations founded by the state to avoid the national exercise.

The announcement invited members of the public to report emergencies by calling the Joint Election Monitoring and Operations Room or the Rescue Me Emergency Toll-Free Line 08031230631.

