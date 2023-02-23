BUSINESS

Zambia unveils plan to attract more investment in the capital market

Zambia unveils plan to attract more investment in the capital market

Zambia unveiled a master plan on Thursday, February 23, 2023, with the goal of maximizing the capital market’s capacity to draw in investment.

The first-ever capital markets master plan is a thorough, long-term plan that lays out the main foundation for the growth of Zambia’s capital market over the coming ten years.

“It is an important tool that seeks to organize various actors in a manner that will be convincing for holders of the capital to consider Zambia as a choice of destination for investments,” Hakainde Hichilema, the president of Zambia, said this at the launch.

He asserted that the master plan will make Zambia an alluring location for both domestic and global investors, and that its launch represents the government’s determination to launch the necessary interventions to completely develop capital markets.

He said that the launch will improve small and medium-sized businesses’ access to funding and speed up the nation’s shift to a green growth economy.

He claims that the proposal also seeks to strengthen the government bond market by putting in place measures to increase market performance.

The plan, according to the president of Zambia, is particularly focused on the creation of fresh, cutting-edge goods or markets, including green bonds, private equity, venture capital, and real estate investment trusts, among others.

He stated that Zambia’s goal was to develop into a financial center that would work to attract funding, especially green financing, and serve as a focal point for financial transactions, particularly in the green sector.
Ref: Xinhua

