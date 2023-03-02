Why U.S congratulatory message to Tinubu is hasty. By Collins Ezebuihe

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Collins Ezebuihe is a contributor to USAfrica

This is my response to the March 1, 2023 special report on USAfricaonline.com with the title: U.S calls Tinubu “President-elect”, congratulates him and “all political leaders”.

This hasty position of the United is almost exactly how the United States lost Iran by siding with the corrupt and unpopular, late Shah of Iran Mohammad Rehza Pahlavi instead of siding with the popular will of the people, the Iranian Revolution in 1979.

In South Africa, the U.S is also losing the support of that nation because it sided with Britain and apartheid South Africa, instead of siding with the progressive youths of that nation.

Today, the government of the U.S is still facing the consequences of their mistake with both nations. And is it any wonder why both Iran and South Africa are also members of the BRICS bloc which is just about set to launch an alternative international currency to the U.S Dollar?

America is undoubtedly making the same mistake with Nigerian youths. These youths are no fools, and they are actually more assertive, more daring than the youths of both Iran and South Africa.

America needs to redefine its notion of “national interest” to align with the position of the people of any particular nation — especially when the interest of the people is at odds with that of the local dictator or crooked politicians.

Otherwise, the people of such countries will not see America as a friend. Take this as an advice to the Biden administration.