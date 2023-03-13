AFRICA

Obi says No personal issues issuewith Tinubu, only challenging INEC process

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Obi says No personal issues issuewith Tinubu, only challenging INEC process
Peter_Obi_n_Iwuanyanwu-of_LaboirParty-wt-Tinubu-file-photo-Feb2023-before-the-election

Obi says No personal issues issuewith Tinubu, only challenging INEC process

USAfricaonline.com :  The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he has “no issues” with the  person that Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared as “President-elect”, Bola Ahmed Tinubu — from the controversial and disputed 2023 presidential election. “I’m not challenging who they declared,” Obi stated, “I’m not challenging whatever…the outcome, I’m only challenging the process (through) which they arrived at their declaration….. And unless we do that, we’re not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election,” he stated in an interwiew with Arise News TV on March 13, 2023.

He emphasized: “I have no issues with Tinubu. He is somebody I have so much respect for as a brother and regard as a father. I am only challenging the process through which INEC declared him as the President-elect.”

He reiterated that: “The process through which people come into office is for me…far more fundamental than what they do thereafter. There is a process of doing things. There is a process of arriving at any destination. Like I said in my press conference, if you’re going to answer ‘His Excellency’, the process of coming to that position must be excellent. If you’re going to be a Bishop, there’s a process of being a Bishop,”

“We are committed to a new Nigeria. We must do everything that is right.

“We need to build strong democratic institutions that will teach people what their job requires and what government is all about,” he noted.

Millions of Nigerians, local and International observers of the February 2023 elections have raised multiple issues regarding what some classified as “deeply flawed.”

You Might Also Like

Cash haul cover-up Scandal: Watchdog ‘clears’ South Africa’s Ramaphosa

On threats, Supreme Court seeks $12.4 million for extra security funding

Nigeria’s 2023 Elections and Return of the Tribesmen. By Chidi Amuta

26 killed in surprise attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria

14 African migrants drown off Tunisia after wave of racist violence

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Ramaphosa Cash haul cover-up Scandal: Watchdog ‘clears’ South Africa’s Ramaphosa
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?