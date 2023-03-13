Obi says No personal issues issuewith Tinubu, only challenging INEC process

USAfricaonline.com : The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he has “no issues” with the person that Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared as “President-elect”, Bola Ahmed Tinubu — from the controversial and disputed 2023 presidential election. “I’m not challenging who they declared,” Obi stated, “I’m not challenging whatever…the outcome, I’m only challenging the process (through) which they arrived at their declaration….. And unless we do that, we’re not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election,” he stated in an interwiew with Arise News TV on March 13, 2023.

He emphasized: “I have no issues with Tinubu. He is somebody I have so much respect for as a brother and regard as a father. I am only challenging the process through which INEC declared him as the President-elect.”

He reiterated that: “The process through which people come into office is for me…far more fundamental than what they do thereafter. There is a process of doing things. There is a process of arriving at any destination. Like I said in my press conference, if you’re going to answer ‘His Excellency’, the process of coming to that position must be excellent. If you’re going to be a Bishop, there’s a process of being a Bishop,”

“We are committed to a new Nigeria. We must do everything that is right.

“We need to build strong democratic institutions that will teach people what their job requires and what government is all about,” he noted.

Millions of Nigerians, local and International observers of the February 2023 elections have raised multiple issues regarding what some classified as “deeply flawed.”