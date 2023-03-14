U.S VP Kamala Harris to skip Nigeria in Africa trip from March 25 to April 2, 2023

By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will travel to three African countries beginning from March 25 to April 2, 2023.

VP Harris, the first Black woman to be elected into this position is scheduled to be in Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia.

“The trip will strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity,” according to a statement from the vice president’s spokesperson, Kirsten Allen.

Significantly, VP Harris will not visit Africa’s largest economy and most populated country, Nigeria, at this time. USAfricaonline.com has learned from an influential former diplomat at the U.S State Department that the decision to skip Nigeria was made “due to the unresolved issues arising from its February 2023 elections and some human rights matters.”

The full remainder of the statement from the office of the Vice President notes that: “the visit will build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022…. Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women. The Vice President will meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia to discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues. The Vice President will strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil society, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora.”

The United States has faced strong competition for influence and leverage across different regions of Africa, especially from China, and partly from Russia.