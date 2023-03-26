U.S VP Harris in Ghana to ”witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation, creativity on this continent.”

By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, arrived the capital city Accra in the historic west African country of Ghana on Sunday March 26, 2023. It marked the start of her week-long trip.

trip. She said “We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent.”

Harris who has African-American and Asian heritage roots, enthusiastically stated: “What an honor it is to be here in Ghana and on the continent of Africa… I’m very excited about the future of Africa.” She is, as reported here on USAfricaonline.com, one of the influential officials visiting parts of Africa, in part to counter China and Russian expanding influences in the continent. Harris added this visit will give her an opportunity to ”witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation and creativity that is occurring on this continent.”