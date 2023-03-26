AFRICA

U.S VP Harris in Ghana to ”witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation, creativity on this continent.”

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.S VP Harris in Ghana to ”witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation, creativity on this continent.”
U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris, delivers a speech as she arrives at the Kotoka International Airport to begin her trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, in Accra, Ghana, March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, arrived the capital city Accra in the historic west African country of Ghana on Sunday March 26, 2023. It marked the start of her week-long trip.

trip. She said “We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent.” 

Harris who has African-American and Asian heritage roots, enthusiastically stated: “What an honor it is to be here in Ghana and on the continent of Africa… I’m very excited about the future of Africa.” She is, as reported here on USAfricaonline.com, one of the influential officials visiting parts of Africa, in part to counter China and Russian expanding influences in the continent. Harris added this visit will give her an opportunity to ”witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation and creativity that is occurring on this continent.”

U.S VP Kamala Harris to skip Nigeria in Africa trip from March 25 to April 2

You Might Also Like

After Nigeria’s stunning loss to Guinea-Bissau, Everton’s Iwobi says Eagles will bounce back

Breaking: Several deaths in E-Guinea from Marburg virus

Casualties of Democracy as Warfare. By Chidi Amuta

Organ harvesting Sentencing of Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu set for May 5 in UK

Burna Boy draws criticisms for comments on African-Americans and heritage

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article After Nigeria's stunning loss to Guinea-Bissau, Everton's Iwobi says Eagles will bounce back After Nigeria’s stunning loss to Guinea-Bissau, Everton’s Iwobi says Eagles will bounce back
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?