FirstBank modifies names of subsidiaries in the UK and Africa.

The United Kingdom and Sub-Saharan Africa subsidiaries of First Bank of Nigeria Limited have received notice of a phased corporate name change.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at First Bank, made the announcement in a statement titled “FirstBank announces a name change of its subsidiaries, reaffirms its dedication to enhancing cross-border business opportunities in Africa and the world”.

The first group of subsidiaries implementing the name alignment were FBNBank UK, FBNBank Sierra Leone, FBNBank Gambia, and FBNBank DRC, according to the statement released on Thursday (30 March 2023)

“They are currently referred to as FirstBank UK, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia, and FirstBank DRC. The next step of the staggered name change execution will involve the subsidiaries in Ghana, Senegal, and Guinea.

The name change, according to the bank, was to align the subsidiaries with the parent brand and to capitalize on the solid legacy and brand equity created by FirstBank Nigeria during its 129 years of dominance in the banking industry.

It said that doing so will improve the quality of service delivery and improve brand recognition, homogeneity, and consistency across all markets where the Bank conducts business.

“The name change which coincides with FirstBank’s 129th founding anniversary (March 31st, 2023) is indeed a milestone reflective of our resolve to continuously provide the gold standard of excellence and value as we put our customers first,” said Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, in a statement regarding the name change.

“The subsidiary’ new branding helps to increase brand awareness. It enhances the value of the FirstBank Group’s diverse product portfolios, aggressive pricing, and wide business networks for our stakeholders and consumers.

They include our dedication to promoting cross-border enterprises, including trade and investment possibilities necessary to improve trade connections between countries, developing host communities’ economies and lowering poverty.