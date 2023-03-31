Davido’s “Timeless” Album: A Journey of Healing and Music

Davido, one of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, recently released his fourth studio album titled “Timeless” after a hiatus from public life following the tragic loss of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi. The album features 17 tracks and a range of collaborations with artists such as Skepta, Angélique Kidjo, and Dexta Daps, exploring multiple sub-genres of music including Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Dancehall. Davido has described “Timeless” as a manifestation of his goal for the album to remain a classic for decades, stating that he hopes that years from now, people will still be talking about it.

In a recent interview with CNN’s Larry Madowo in Lagos, Nigeria, Davido explained that the mix of sounds on the album was intentional, aiming to ensure that anyone who listens has a song that suits their tastes. The artist, who has reached multiple milestones throughout his career, including earning dozens of awards and nominations within and outside Africa, selling out shows at London’s O2 Arena, and closing the 2022 World Cup with a performance seen by millions, hopes that his new tracks appease fans who have missed him.

The performer stated that before settling on the final version of “Timeless,” the album went through at least three different phases, with some tracks reflecting the impact of grieving the loss of his son. Davido explains that “on the album, you will hear a couple of songs that might take you back and into some emotions … you will definitely hear me talk about a couple of things I’ve been through personally.”

Despite the grief, Davido’s “Timeless” album is a celebration of life and love, with tracks that uplift and inspire listeners. The album’s title speaks to the artist’s desire to create music that stands the test of time, something that people can listen to and enjoy for years to come. In a world where music is often disposable, “Timeless” is a welcome reminder of the power of music to heal and connect us.

The album has already received widespread praise from fans and critics alike, with many describing it as a breath of fresh air in the music scene. Davido’s playful and charismatic personality shines through in tracks like “Shopping Spree,” featuring Chris Brown and Young Thug, while his introspective side is on display in songs like “So Crazy,” featuring Lil Baby. The album’s diverse collaborations with artists from different parts of the world highlight Davido’s global appeal and showcase the rich musical culture of Africa.

In conclusion, Davido’s “Timeless” album is a testament to the artist’s resilience and his dedication to creating music that resonates with people. The album is a journey of healing and music, showcasing the many facets of Davido’s artistry while also serving as a tribute to his son. As the world continues to navigate the challenges of the pandemic and other global issues, “Timeless” is a reminder that music has the power to bring us together, to heal us, and to give us hope for a brighter tomorrow.