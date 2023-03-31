Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie loses 16-year-old son.

On Thursday morning, it was reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie lost his first child, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

Having celebrated his 16th birthday with his wife, May Edochie, Edochie’s son passed away two months later.

Yul had on January 4 celebrated his (son) birthday via his verified Instagram handle, saying, “A very happy 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilinachukwu Leo Yul-Edochie. May God lead and protect you always. With many more happy years. Daddy loves you.”

To confirm the sad news of his death, a family member who spoke plainly, was quoted as saying that Kambilichukwu died on Thursday (30 March 2023).

“After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and he developed a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital. All efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive,” she added.