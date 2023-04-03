Khosi wins BBTitan

The Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality competition has a winner: Khosi.

On Sunday (2nd April 2023), at the conclusion of the competition, the South African was declared the champion.

Khosi defeated 23 housemates to win the top prize of $100,000.

Ebuka and Lawrence served as the show’s co-hosts for its entire 72-day run.

Ipeleng, Ebubu, Yvonne, and Tsatsii had already been booted off the show.

Ebubu, Ipeleng, Yvonne, Khosi, Kanaga Jr., and Tsatsii were the six housemates who advanced to the grand finale.