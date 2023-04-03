ENTERTAINMENT

Khosi wins BBTitan

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Khosi wins BBTitan

The Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality competition has a winner: Khosi.

On Sunday (2nd April 2023), at the conclusion of the competition, the South African was declared the champion.

Khosi defeated 23 housemates to win the top prize of $100,000.

Ebuka and Lawrence served as the show’s co-hosts for its entire 72-day run.

Ipeleng, Ebubu, Yvonne, and Tsatsii had already been booted off the show.

Ebubu, Ipeleng, Yvonne, Khosi, Kanaga Jr., and Tsatsii were the six housemates who advanced to the grand finale.

You Might Also Like

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie loses 16-year-old son.

Davido’s “Timeless” Album: A Journey of Healing and Music

After Nigeria’s stunning loss to Guinea-Bissau, Everton’s Iwobi says Eagles will bounce back

Burna Boy draws criticisms for comments on African-Americans and heritage

Africa’s biggest film festival begins in Burkina Faso amidst jihadist insurgency

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Wema Bank gets a new Managing Director - Moruf Oseni Wema Bank gets a new Managing Director – Moruf Oseni
Next Article Enhancing agricultural commodity value chain in Nigeria and across Africa. Enhancing agricultural commodity value chain in Nigeria and across Africa.
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?