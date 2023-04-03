BUSINESS

Wema Bank gets a new Managing Director – Moruf Oseni

With effect from April 1, 2023, Moruf Oseni will serve as the managing director and CEO of Wema Bank Plc.

According to a statement, Oseni will succeed Ademola Adebise after serving in an acting role as of January 1, 2023, with consent from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

As an executive director, Oseni joined Wema Bank in 2012, according to the statement.

He worked as deputy managing director during the bank’s last four years before being named MD/CEO, when he showed the ability to guide the organization to new heights as it continued to develop into a financial powerhouse.

Oseni was the MD/CEO of MG Ineso, a principal investment and financial advisory firm, with over 25 years of experience, including more than 16 years at senior to executive management positions.

He has previously held the positions of vice president and associate at Schroder Salomon Smith Barney and Citigroup Global Markets in London.

With an MBA from the Institut European d’Administration des Affaires in France, a Master’s in Finance from the London Business School, and a B.Sc. in computer engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Oseni’s qualifications “spoke for themselves.”

He also graduated from King’s College in Lagos and the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

The bank also said that Wole Akinleye and Tunde Mabawonku were appointed by the CBN, in addition to Oseni’s appointment as managing director and executive director, respectively.

Mabawonku was the bank’s chief financial officer, while Akinleye was the executive director in charge of corporate banking and the South-West business.

According to the releases, “The board is sure that these new appointments will be essential to the bank’s sustained transformation and growth as it establishes itself as a market leader in Nigeria’s banking sector through technology and innovation.

