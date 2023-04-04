Court dismisses “no-case” submission in connection to murder of Lagos lawyer

Recall the incident that happened about four months ago, precisely on 25 Dec. 2022 when a female Nigerian lawyer Bolanle Raheem was gunned down by a police officer. Get more of that story here>>

A Lagos High Court has on Monday (3rd April 2023) come to a halt on a “no-case” submission filled by ASP Drambi Vandi, who allegedly shot a Lagos-lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem to death on Dec. 25, 2022.

On February 28, Vandi submitted his “no-case” appeal, pleading with the court to throw out the accusation brought against him.

His attorney, Mr. Gbenro Gbadamosi, had earlier contended that the prosecution’s witnesses were inconsistent in their testimony and did not connect Vandi to the crime.

The prosecution, led by Lagos State Attorney-General Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), was deemed to have proven adequate oral and documentary evidence linking Vandi to the crime, according to Presiding Judge Ibironke Harrison.

Judge Harrison concluded that Vandi has a case to answer.

“The prosecution has established a prima facie case requiring some explanation by the defendant.

“The court isn’t looking at the credibility of the prosecution witnesses at this stage. The court will not delve into the substantive case right now.

“The only real issue now is whether a prima facie case has been made by the prosecution and not whether it has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt,’’ Justice Harrison held.

She also ruled that the plaintiff’s testimony, as the only other eyewitness who has yet to appear in court, would provide further information about what transpired on December 25, 2022.

Eight police officers, some of whom are the defendant’s coworkers, two eyewitnesses, and a pathologist made up the eleven witnesses the prosecution called before withdrawing its case on February 15.

The defendant’s attorney informed the court that after reviewing the decision, the defense team will decide whether or not to file an appeal.

As a result, he requested a date for a subsequent hearing.

The defendant was given till May 16 to present his case before a judge.

On January 16, Vandi was charged with murder on a single count.

According to the prosecution, on the day of the occurrence, the defendant fatally shot the 41-year-old pregnant property lawyer in the chest in the Lekki neighborhood of Lagos.

According to its argument, the 2015 Lagos State Criminal Statutes were violated by the offense.

Vandi pleaded not guilty to the charge