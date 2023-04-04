Portable regains freedom after meeting bail terms.

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a contentious hip-hop artist, has been released from the Ilaro Correctional Center, where he was detained earlier on Monday.

Early in the day, he was granted bail in the amount of N300,000 by an Ogun State Magistrates’ Court in Ifo, Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State.

He was charged by the state police command with several offenses, including five counts that appeared to be related to an assault.

Police officers who visited his bar on duty were allegedly assaulted by him.

The offenses are bailable, according to Magistrate A.S. Shoneye, who ruled on the application for bond made by Adodo Destiny, his attorney.

He decided that the singer should be released on bail with two sureties who had to live within the court’s territorial jurisdiction and a bail amount of N300,000.

Nonetheless, the magistrate decided that, until his bail requirements are satisfied, he should be transported to the Ilaro Correctional Facility.

Victor Oyeleke, a spokesman for the Nigerian Prisons Service in the region, said the singer had fulfilled the terms of his release on bail when he was called.

“He has perfected the bail conditions and he just left the custody,” Oyeleke told our correspondent.

The singer had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges preferred against him.

The tallies in some of them read, “That you, Badmus Habeebat

Okikiola, m, a.ka. Portable, and others now at large, on March 28, 2023, at 11am at Odogwu Bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo, Ifo in the Ifo Magisterial District did wilfully cause or inflict physical injury on one Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’ with your elbow on his nose which caused blood to gush out from his nose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence Against Persons and Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017.

“That you, Badmus Habeebat Okikiola, m, a.k.a Portable, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did resist being arrested by Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’, ASP Gregory Iyoha ‘m’, ASP Kunle Badmus ‘m’ after serving you with a police invitation letter on January 20, 2023, for the offences you committed when they were about to discharge their duty with a warrant of arrest on you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 197 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The case was adjourned till April 26 2023 for the commencement of trial.

During a press conference on Friday (31 March 2023) at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police public relations officer, said the musician was detained for allegedly assaulting one Osimusi Emmanuel.

The police officers who arrived to arrest Portable at his pub were also attacked and abused, according to Oyeyemi.