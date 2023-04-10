USAfrica: Huldah Lynns, Nigerian gospel artiste releases ‘Bulie’

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigerian gospel artist, Huldah Lynns, has released a new single titled “Bulie.” The song, produced by Solo P, is a soul-stirring worship piece that inspires listeners to lift up their hearts and voices in adoration and exaltation of God.

“Bulie” is a beautiful rendition that captures the essence of true worship, as Huldah Lynns delivers powerful ministration and heartfelt melodies that evoke the presence of the Holy Spirit. The song draws its inspiration from Huldah’s personal encounter with the New Creation Realities in Jesus Christ, as she testifies to the transforming power of God’s love and grace in her life.

As a worship leader and music minister, Huldah Lynns is committed to using her talents and gifts to inspire, uplift, and lead people to Christ. Her passion for music and her love for God are evident in the soulful and spirit-filled melodies she creates. “Bulie” is no exception.

The release of “Bulie” follows Huldah’s eleven-track debut album, “Yes to Your Will,” which she released in 2004 with her group known as CUJ ‘n’ OH. Since then, she has continued to inspire and bless many with her music ministry, working alongside several ministers and apostles who have groomed and mentored her along the way.

In addition to her music ministry, Huldah Lynns is also the publisher of Hugo Magazine, which debuted in 2007, and the convener of Outstanding Women Achievers Awards (OWAA). She is a graduate of the National Open University of Nigeria, Abia State University Teaching Hospital, and Benson Idahosa University (BIU), where she studied Public Administration, Nursing, and Computer Science, respectively.

“Bulie” is available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.