Charly Boy, reacts over Prof. Wole Soyinka derogatory statement

A popular Nigerian artist, Charles Oputa, generally referred to as Charly-Boy has smashed Prof. Wole Soyinka, over his recent remarks on ‘OBIdients’, supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Read more of that story here >>

Soyinka in his statement described Obi’s followers as ‘fascists’.

Charly-Boy in response said, “Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was.”

This he said in a tweet he posted on Saturday (8 April 2023).

According to his tweet, he said: “The kin (kind) respect I had for dis (this) man, was almost the kind of respect I had for my stainless father, The Socrates of the Supreme Court. It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was,”

He added; “Look at a man many Nigerians put on such high pedestal reducing himself to a boyiboyi for criminal politicians. What a f..king big shame,”.

The kin respect I had for dis man, was almost the kind of respect I had for my stainless father, The Socrates of the Supreme Court.

It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was. pic.twitter.com/jlwqp7y8eb — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) April 8, 2023

Late Achebe was a Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic who is seen as a central figure of modern African literature. His first novel and magnum opus, Things Fall Apart, occupies a pivotal place in African literature and remains the most widely studied, translated, and read African novel.