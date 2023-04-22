Temporary closure of Nigeria’s National Stadium in Lagos, ordered

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

A temporary closure of Nigeria’s old National Stadium in Lagos, due to the collapse of a floodlight mast, has been ordered by the Minister of Youths and Sport Development, Sunday Dare.

He made a scheduled visit to the stadium on Friday, April 21, 2023.

In his statement today, Saturday, April 22, he said:

“Thank God there was no casualty. I also inspected the three other light masts and the effects of age and weather elements were visible, clearly, they are also a suspect after 51 years.

Based on my assessment, advice of experts and in the interest of public safety, there will be a temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities; proper assessment and necessary action will be taken soon.”

Dare added that

“The concession process towards fully privatising the Surulere stadium which began last year will be expedited by the Federal Government through the ICRC towards a comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of the 51 years old edifice.

We have decided to be on the side of caution, hence the decision to impose extensive restrictions around the stadium.

We request the cooperation of anyone who this decision may inconvenience as we cannot ascertain the reality on the ground.”