The lessons of WIC 2002 and tasks ahead

By KEMNAGUM KEN OKORIE

Special to USAfrica The Newspaper, Houston

USAfricaonline.com and NigeriaCentral.com

WIC’s Houston 2002 was useful in more ways than I can articulate here. As I think out loud on few aspects of the many things that transpired during the intense four days in the Bayou city (some will prefer Space City USA), I want to first thank the Dr. Herbert Nwankwos (HEN), the Ndiribes and all others through whose pens (rather keyboards) the rest of this and other Igbo fora has gleaned through the important proceedings and happenings at the 8th Annual World Igbo Convention. First, I’m reminded of my statement when during the Igbo forum crisis few months about individuals being blocked out for holding differing views, someone accused me of being a friend and agent of that forum’s moderator, Mazi Orabuchi’s. I then stated that I would not know Orabuchi if he walkedthrough my front door because we’d never met or known each other. I’m delighted to say that is no longer a valid claim because Houston 2002 enable me to put the faces to such names as Orabuchi, Ndiribe, and few others whose words I had been privileged to share. I also reacquainted with the likes of HEN and others I had known back to WIC’s founding days of 1994. On a more important note, one may (and I suspect that is what Chief Whip Nwaguru already has) question the success of Houston 2002. I desire not to dwell on the merits of such questioning. I will simply say that, like all WIC Conventions before it, Houston 2003 was a true actualization of the fundamental motivation from which WIC derived. A recurrent and mobilizing theme as a few of us reached to different regions of the U.S., and beyond during 1993/1994 in search of Ndi-Igbo to put together WIC was that perhaps the greatest threat to Igbo future and survival is the perception by others that we are not together; that we are not capable of being in accord or speaking in one voice. This false perception incentivates Igbo detractors to manipulate, marginalize and diminish us, believing they would get away without our being able to resist or question their evil machinations. The one thing Igbo adversaries fear the most us is any appearance that we are unified. Their belief that Ndi-Igbo can accomplish the impossible when if come together simply drives Igbo detractors nuts. Houston 2002, estimated by the Houston Chronicle at over 2000 participants, and BBC (according to others because I have not seen the report) at over 3000 truly actualizes this fundamental truth that is also the premise that underlies WIC. WIC was intended as a forum to realize that fundamental Igbo socio-culture mantra that “A nyukoo mamiri onu o gboo ufufu” (alternatively stated as “Igwe bu Ike“). Based on this, I saw resounding success from WIC’s Houston 2002…. as I indeed had from our previous outings. When we came together at Houston 2002, everyone took note, as they always have since our first get-together at CONINA 1 in Houston in August 1994.

From that date forward, every Nigerian administration, without exception, has been very curious as to what happens when we get together. I remember telling inquirers from various federal diplomatic posts before Los Angeles 1995 and Atlanta 1996 that WIC is an internal Igbo affair not yet ready for unveiling to everyone, and that outsiders would be welcome when we invited them, not because or when they became sufficiently curious to invite themselves or gate crash. Houston 2002 was not different. From the speeches and contacts, everyone saw that Aso Rock remains intensely interested that we do get together. Several spokespersons for President Obasanjo were in Houston as was personal representative of Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha. History bears out that it has never been a safe adventure to dare into the Igbo face whenever we’ve gotten together from being sufficiently challenged. The risk from this reality is in no way diminished by our occasional disagreements on issues, differing political allegiances, or other outward suggestions of difference or even disagreement. The Igbo nation is as united, strong and focused as any in the Nigerian federation. The distinction is that diversity is so natural to the Igbo fiber and we are so accommodating of others that it takes feeling our backs on the wall for manifestation of our inherent unity to become evident to the outsider. In other respect, Houston 2002 was not the typical jamboree for celebrity politicians monopolize the podium telling only what they want us to hear.

This time, they did some listening, even if not by choice or as much as was planned. All the same, it is a good start. Consider that: Governor Mbadinuju personally witnessed a member of his cabinet ejected from the Anambra State Forum and he could do nothing about it; That during the Imo State Forum, the Secretary to Imo State Government, Mazi I.M.O. Umunna, and other representatives of Governor Udenwa directly faced open expressions of citizens’ frustration and anger, unable to prevent or limit the debate as many believe happens at home; That conflicting claims by federal Minister Ojo Maduekwe and Senator Ike Nwachukwu became openly confrontational in their scramble for Igbo support and endorsement, Nwachukwu for his quest for the Presidency of Nigeria, Maduekwe as he made the case for President Obasanjo,his boss; Given all of these and much more, it is safe to say that WIC and Diaspora Igbo have indeed affirmed our stake and genuine claim to relevance in Igbo affairs. Something tells me it has become necessary that future officials reckon with WIC as they abuse and misuse our people and resources. I went into Houston 2002 hoping it would also serve as the forum to openly score evaluate the performance of elected and appointed Igbo public officials at federal and State levels, especially the Governors, Senators and Ministers. This would have been ideal and major milestone to accomplish during this political season. I remain comforted that the thought has already been planted. In time, it too will be fully realized. To some, some past discussions about WIC on Igbo-Forum might have seemed negative for questioning WIC’s motivation, direction, and alleged inaction.

Such concerns have merit because they result from lack of proper, if any, information. People have the right to question what they do not understand. Equally importantly, we must recognize that people ask these questions because they care, and are interested in WIC. Were that not the case, most would not bother. The best recognition for WIC or any similarly situated organization is when persons who seem to minimize or trash the organization are indeed (even if subconsciously) affirming their belief in its role and relevance in their affairs, their lives. There could be no

greater recognition. In particular, I remember the open resentment by many on this forum few months back when we appealed for the Igbo Benevolent Fund (IBF), the $10 minimum per capita fund to facilitate Igbo cause. Anyone familiar with WIC will agree that it has always been nothing other than a group of passionately devoted Igbo patriots sacrificing and doing their best with little or nothing. Indeed Houston 2002 was not much different from earlier Conventions in terms of ideals and objectives. WIC has never deviated from core Igbo interests,

which also remains its core focus. Houston 2002 was just better designed to articulate this focus. We in Houston were determined to bring WIC back to its fundamentals and I think we succeeded to a very large extent. For that I salute IPC’s local and WIC’s national planning committees. WIC has a challenge to not allow our Conventions to drift back to mistakes of recent years. I would hope that those who were opportuned to share our Houston 2002 experience, especially those attending for the first time, have now come much closer to accepting the truth that WIC is not the drifting monster some had thought. I do not believe the likes of MASSOB’s Ralph Uwazuruike, Gen. Madiebo, Emma Okocha, and the broad

range of Igbo leadership assembled in Houston would go through all that trouble had they not been convinced that WIC is serious about Igbo welfare and dedicated to influence concrete change. I would also hope that this realization, new or re-inforced, will lead all of us to rethink our resistance to the $10 minimum per capita IBF. WIC can and will do far more and better if it is properly equipped; if we make possible an Executive Director or Administrative Assistant whose livelihood would derive from WIC.

Money is the only missing tool. I emphasized at the IBF Lunching during this Convention that financial enhancement of WIC becomes very simple, affordable and minimal if each of us chipped in our widow’s mite rather than expect, from our detached positions, that few to carry the entire burden. $10 can be painless even to the poorest among us. I hope we can now count on renewed commitment and, above all, contributions to this fund. Please let us do what we must, what is good for all of us. It was sobering to hear Susan Llanes-Myers, Executive Director of the Holocaust Museum Houston tell Igbos at the WIC 2002 (at the forum assembled and moderated by USAfrica’s Publisher Chido Nwangwu which included Dr, Chuba Okadigbo, Dr. Patricia Dike-Odimgbe, Mrs. Pearle Ukeje, Pini Jason, Prof. Osueke and Dr. Amos Ozumba ) that most people in their community

knew very little of the Igbo experiences of the pogrom and the genocide. This underscored the truth that we have not told our story; that we owe it as a duty to tell our story, a story that is, by all standards, as compelling as any. Our politicians have always found the WIC Convention an attractive, perfect photo-op, to claim Diaspora endorsement before the home polity, especially in the political season. We saw a great deal of this during the political season of London 1998. There is reason to believe that after Houston 2002, this thinking may not hold much longer. Thanks to WIC, hoodwinking Ndi-Igbo is getting riskier and far more difficult.

Watching Houston 2002’s Formal Opening chaired by IPC’s Onwuchekwe deny Mazi Ndiribe O. Ndiribe the kolanut because he was wearing a suit reminded me of London 1998 when Chief Alex Ekwueme was reminded in no subtle manner that suit and tie is not part of Igbo culture; of Atlanta 1997 forcing Maazi Emeka Nnadi (not physically) to shed his “Agbada” (One Thousand Five Hundred) He has never returned in other than authentic Igbo attire.

These episodes underscore a fundamental belief I share with many that we cannot continue being more Nigerian than Igbo while others simply emphasize their identity and interests, that it is important to be able to recognize Onye-Igbo from his appearance (as we can Hausa-Florida, Yoruba etc.) not just until he speaks or is introduced. In subtle but significant ways, WIC is impacting Igbo life gradually but systematically. Chief Chekwas’ presence at Houston 2002 as Chairman of an Igbo-led party, APGA, reminds me that a WIC Board meeting in Nashville under Chief Egwuonwu’s watch became transformed to a movement to actualize Chief Emeka Ojukwu’s maxim in Dallas 2000 that Ndi-Igbo are better of as majority in a minority party than minority in a majority party. Hr reasoned that in all situations, the interest of the majority gets priority. We talked into the wee hours of the morning on how this can be done. It should not, therefore surprise us if, in the coming weeks and months, Ikemba himself embraces our new home-grown party; anything else would be seriously out of character. This is my prediction. The way I see it, APGA is not just a party, it is our bargaining base in Nigerian politics. It enables us to remain relevant in Nigeria’s political equation even if we ultimately fail in our question for Onye-Igbo as President of Nigeria. In one of my contributions to a debate on Igbo_forum on this subject, I suggested that Ndi-Igbo have had nothing to show for our participation in past major political alliances, such as the United Progressive Grand Alliance of 1964 because we went into those alliances without a base or clear understanding or articulation of what we wanted out of them. I also referenced the Israeli example, where parties that are so small that they can only elect one position to parliament still retain relevance and power because the big parties need them to be able to form a government. The same is true of Nigeria where no ethnic group can achieve total dominance or control without support and votes from other groups.

Finally, the achievements and successes of Houston 2002 challenge WIC for much-needed restructuring. Our current structure served the inaugural needs of formation. Changes are needed to make WIC more responsive and relevant to its maturing needs and circumstances. For example, like most successful and serious organizations, our structure must make room to enable WIC to benefit from the experience and knowledge of those who served it in the past. Houston 2002 focussed on the current leadership and that is the way it should be. Viable organizations who do this always assure that within their structure, the reservoir of past knowledge and experience is preserved. I caution anyone who may be consumed by the thought that Ken Okorie has an interest in such structural provision, let me remind that Ken Okorie has never been driven by office or recognition. That is why I did help to engineer such provision I had the capacity, as Secretary-general, to help put such provision in place. Indeed some of the persons who served on the Board at the time urged such provision, but I concluded it would have been too self-serving.

I act and respond only to what I believe serves the best interest of Ndi-Igbo. With WIC’s growing layers of past leadership, I see no other way forward. Remember the saying that “Onye n’noghi nga e liri ozu, na-esi n’isi avo.” Another example is the packaging and planning for Conventions. Our Houston 2002 experience tells me that we now have a workable template for organizing and hosting WIC Conventions. If we adopt this template, all that will be necessary will be to fill in the blanks based on local conditions. We have no reason to reinvent the wheel with each Convention. It takes too much time, energy and resources. Houston managed the essential realities of a convention very effectively. Upon the foregoing thoughts, I salute WIC and its leadership. I salute IPC Houston and its leadership. I salute all Diaspora and home-based Igbo who, by their mere presence, have onc again consolidated WIC’s role in the preservation and advancement of Igbo future. Igbo, aka a bu aka unu!

Attorney Okorie, former Secretary-general World Igbo Congress, is an Editorial Board member of USAfrica The Newspaper. He moderated the Imo State Forum at the 2002 convention.