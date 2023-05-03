POLITICS

Peter Obi vow to take back his stolen mandate by all possible means

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), has reaffirmed that he will look into all options to guarantee that he recovers the allegedly stolen mandate.

This was said by Obi at a meeting of Labour Party stakeholders in Awka.

The former governor of Anambra state vowed to exhaust all legal means to ensure he regained his office.

Recall that Obi finished third in the presidential election on February 25.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defeated Labour Party presidential candidate.

Since the Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, declared Tinubu the election’s victor, Obi had maintained he had won and was preparing to go to court to challenge the results.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter about the meeting, Obi stated, “Earlier, I interacted with the Anambra State Labour Party Stakeholders in Awka. The meeting was quite animated and constructive. Part of our discussions centred on the way forward for the party.

“I reassured them of my readiness to go all the way, explore every available legal option to ensure that we get our mandate back. I appreciated all their support so far, as I assured them of mine. PO,” he added.

