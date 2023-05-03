POLITICS

Peter Obi crossing the line, accusations against APC ridiculous-Felix Morka

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has attacked Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the just-concluded general elections, for making a charge against the government.

In relation to the petition he filed before the election tribunal against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, Obi had repeatedly accused the APC and its supporters of personal attacks on him.

Felix Morka, who spoke on a Wednesday episode of Arise Television, claimed that the former governor of Anambra had crossed the line and insisted that the accusation was absurd.

“Peter Obi is really crossing the line, the campaigns are over, he needs to relax and allow his lawyers handle his case at the tribunal, accusing the APC of attacking his personal life is ridiculous.

“Obi has been way too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency.

“He did not win the elections, he came a distant third, and he has made a political capital of exploiting people’s vulnerabilities”, he said.

