EFCC seeks extradition of brothers, other to U.S over child pornography

Samson Ogoshi, his brother Samuel, and Ezekiel Ejemeh Robert are being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged exploitation of minors and production of child pornography. The agency (EFCC) has initiated legal proceedings for their extradition.

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC’s spokesperson, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The Ogoshis and Ezekiel, according to Uwujaren, were charged with the exploitation of minors and the creation of child pornography that caused death on December 1, 2022 in a U.S.A Federal Court.

He said that they had also been charged with conspiring to spread child pornography and online stalking.

”According to investigations, the suspects conspired to conduct a sex-based extortion of minors and adults in the United States of America.

”The trio, investigations also revealed, hacked some social media accounts, posing to be young attractive women to entice unsuspecting victims to send their sexually explicit photographs.

”These pictures were then used in blackmailing the victims, thereby forcing them into making huge financial payments,” he said.

According to the anti-graft agency spokesperson, Samuel Ogoshi was consequently charged with sexually exploiting juveniles and attempting to do so, which led to the murder of one Jordan DeMay.

The maximum punishment for the crime, according to him, was life in prison, while the legal minimum sentence was 30 years.

”The trio are charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors by causing them to produce child pornographic images that they used to blackmail them.

”They are further charged with conspiracy to distribute child pornography, which borders on sending images to minors, their families and friends, as well as conspiracy to commit stalking through the Internet.

”Both offences carry a minimum of five years and maximum 20 years imprisonment.

”While the Ogoshis were arrested sometime in February, 2023 around the Ojo axis of Lagos, Ezekiel was picked up in Nasarawa by operatives of the EFCC,” Uwujaren said.

